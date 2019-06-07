|
|
JACKSON
Our mother, Joyce R. Jackson was called from labor to reward on June 4, 2019. Her memories will be treasured by her loving family. Family visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019, from 5-8 pm at Greater Grant Memorial AME Church. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 am in Summerville Baptist Church. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP www.mckinneyfh.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019