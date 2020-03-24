|
Joyce Smith Weaver (Gardner) of Jacksonville, Florida slipped away into the arms of Jesus on March 20, 2020. Born on May 2, 1927, in Jacksonville to Emily and Charles Gardner, she was the last survivor of the nine children born to her parents. Joyce was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville where she taught Sunday School for many years. She worked in the Guidance Office at Paxon High School for nearly thirty years where she is remembered as being kind and gracious to all. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Emily and Charles Gardner; her husband, Robert Weaver; and the father of her children, John P. Smith as well as her children William (Bill) Smith, Joy Poulton, and John Richard Smith. Joyce is survived by her children, Robert Smith (Stella), Nanci Smith, and Jayne McAvoy (Mike) and grandchildren, Jeremy and David Smith; Joseph Jackson; Abbygale Smith; Alisha Amos, Tara Peacock, Terry Allen Amos, Daniel Amos, and Joanna (James) Coleman and great-grandchildren, Gage McAvoy and Christopher Hernandez. She dearly loved and was loved by her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Joyce also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Joyce was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother and her loss will be mourned by all. Due to the events facing our country, a private ceremony is planned for Thursday, March 26 with a memorial to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by McKinney Family Funeral Home.
