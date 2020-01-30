|
|
Wilson
Joyce Yekel Wilson passed away on January 26th, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born June 18th, 1944 in Uniontown Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Conrad and Margaret Yekel and proud mother to Denise and Dennis Jacksonville, FL. She moved to Jacksonville in 1990 where she lived and worked and eventually retired.
Being with Joyce was like being with family. She always wanted to make you feel loved and special in this world. Joyce was a spitfire who knew how to have a great time. Her laughter was one of those that was funnier than the joke itself. Joyce will be remembered for her fondness of animals, making delicious pierogi and halupki at Christmas, and an unflappable confidence. Joyce's love for her family was only rivaled by her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joyce, always a giver, was as selfless in death as she was throughout her life. Joyce was able to provide the gift of life to another through organ donation. Joyce will never be forgotten and be missed tremendously by all who knew and loved her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Ewing Wilson Jr and her parents Conrad and Margaret. She is survived by her son Dennis (Cathy) Wilson, daughter Denise Wilson, her grandchildren, Kaci, Gabriel and Joshua, along with loving extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of Joyce's life on February 15 for all who wish to join us in remembering her. Please contact the family for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to K-9 for Warriors. Her passion for animals and love of the military will both be served well by this organization.
http://support.k9sforwarriors.org/site/TR/CommunityEvents/General?pg=team&fr_id=1090&team_id=2353
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020