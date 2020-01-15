|
|
Smolios
Joyce Zoe Smolios, 78, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
She was born on October 11, 1941, to Harry and Bessie Peller in Gary, IN. On October 12, 1958, Joyce married Nick Smolios in Gary, IN. Joyce is retired from JC Penny after 25 years of service. Joyce was a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and St. John Divine Greek Orthodox Church. She is survived by her two sisters Estelle Vasik and Harriet Cavallaris; she has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and service will be held on January 16, 2020, at St. Nicholas Cathedral located at 36 North Pinellas Avenue Tarpon Springs, FL. The viewing will be at 10:30 am with church service following at 11:00 am. A burial blessing will follow the service at Cycadia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Joyce's name to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs, FL or to St. John Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020