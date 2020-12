BURKSJuanita Burks, a longtime Eastside resident passed away on Nov. 21, 2020. She retired from the City of Jax after 36 years of service. She also was a devout owner of Capital Hill.Graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00am at Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing at the mortuary on Friday from 5-8pm. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Rd.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com