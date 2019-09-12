Home

Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Juanita Carol Carroll, 65, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late James Barney and Rose (Hutchins) Cobb. She has lived in Jacksonville all of her life and was a graduate of Ed White High School class of 1973 and was a Baptist by faith. She was a devoted employee of Winn Dixie in the accounting department for over 30 years before her retirement was cut decidedly short. She was a devoted and beloved wife, sister and daughter and will be sorely missed by all. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Jewell and Bonnie Cobb, brothers James and Curtis Cobb. Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years, John Clifford Carroll; sisters, Janice Cobb whom she was very close and compatible with, and Irene Walton (Ernie); nieces, Nicole Walton, Jackie Aragon, and Cristen Cobb, nephews, Allen and Justin Cobb; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2 pm in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, with Rev. Lincoln Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Jones Cemetery Callahan, FL. The family will receive friends on Saturday starting at 12 pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
