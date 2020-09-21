1/1
Juanita Carter Canupp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Canupp
Funeral services for Juanita Carter Canupp, 92, who passed away on September 19, 2020, will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Canupp was a lifelong native of Jacksonville, FL, and had attended both Kirby Smith and Andrew Jackson. She had retired from King Edward Cigars. She attended Franklin Street Baptist Church and also enjoyed being a part of Arlington Baptist Trailblazers, Prime Time at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, and Sandy Crafters. She loved this funeral home and would visit on occasion which we all loved and she did as well. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, the late Harvey Franklin Canupp, daughter Wanda Canupp and great-granddaughter, Eva Grace Havelock; Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Canupp Womack (Cecel); sister, Lillian Strozier; 3 grandchildren, Terry Wommack, Windy Havelock (Sam), and Mary Rainell (Steve); 7 great-grandchildren; Haley Havelock, Bradley Havelock, Erin Wommack, Amy Rainelli, Brittany Rainelli, Kristen Rainelli, and Kenny Rainelli.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved