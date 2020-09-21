Canupp
Funeral services for Juanita Carter Canupp, 92, who passed away on September 19, 2020, will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Canupp was a lifelong native of Jacksonville, FL, and had attended both Kirby Smith and Andrew Jackson. She had retired from King Edward Cigars. She attended Franklin Street Baptist Church and also enjoyed being a part of Arlington Baptist Trailblazers, Prime Time at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, and Sandy Crafters. She loved this funeral home and would visit on occasion which we all loved and she did as well. She will be missed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, the late Harvey Franklin Canupp, daughter Wanda Canupp and great-granddaughter, Eva Grace Havelock; Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Canupp Womack (Cecel); sister, Lillian Strozier; 3 grandchildren, Terry Wommack, Windy Havelock (Sam), and Mary Rainell (Steve); 7 great-grandchildren; Haley Havelock, Bradley Havelock, Erin Wommack, Amy Rainelli, Brittany Rainelli, Kristen Rainelli, and Kenny Rainelli.
