McDaniel
Juanita McDaniel, age 88, passed away July 14, 2019 at her home in Jacksonville, Florida. Juanita was born on April 15, 1931 in Providence, Florida to Ira and Emma Mae Blount. Juanita was a member of Shindler Drive Baptist Church. She retired after working for 30 years from AT&T (formerly Bellsouth). Juanita was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Cletis Vincent McDaniel; her daughter, Kimberly Crawford (Arthur); grandchildren Destinee Crawford Jewell(Jonathon); great-grandson, Hayden Jewell; sister, Jean Gant; and step-grandchildren Johnny McDaniel, Ashton McDaniel, and Brenden McDaniel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019