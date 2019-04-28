BEATRICE

Judith "Judy" C. Beatrice of Jacksonville, Florida passed away at the age of 78, after a brief stay at Hadlow Community Hospice.

Services celebrating Judy's life will be held at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, 4001 Hendricks Avenue on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00am, followed by a graveside service and reception at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 6-8:00pm at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Judy was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on February 11, 1941 where she grew up with two sisters and a brother. Her family moved to Florida in the early 50's where they still reside today. Judy thrived in her long career with CSX Transportation as a Rate Analyst, priding herself on providing excellent service for customers. She was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping and sewing, and had a love of horses. She served many years as a volunteer and supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in honor of her two grandchildren living with Type 1 diabetes. Above all else, Judy loved her family dearly and treasured time together with immediate and extended family.

She is pre-deceased by her mother Elsie Casey, father BF Casey, sisters Janet Bagley and Kris Johnson. Judy is survived by her daughter and best friend, Leslie (Beatrice) Burkhalter; son-in-law, PJ Burkhalter; grandkids, Tyler and Casey Burkhalter; brother, Phil Casey; along with very special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to JDRF North Florida, 9700 Phillips Highway, Suite 106, Jacksonville, FL 32256 and would be greatly appreciated.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.