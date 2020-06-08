Judith F. Figura
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIGURA
Judith F Figura, age 83, passed away on May 29, 2020.
Judie was born in Chicago, IL. to the late Lucy (Strama) and Francis Behl. She graduated from the College of DuPage as a Registered Nurse and spent most of her career in Home Health Admin. and retired at 78 from BCBS. Judie was sweet, smart, and compassionate. She traveled the world with her sister, Jane, and made it her mission to collect angels as well as every gemstone known. She was also an avid reader, cat lover, and HSN shopper!
Judie is survived by her sons Mark and Scott (Maura), (Paul deceased); 6 grandchildren Nick, Taylor (Heather), Ashlynn, Alex, Carla, and Olivia; siblings Jane and Richard as well as nieces/nephew and aunt.
Funeral services will be held on June 15, 10:30 am at St Joseph's Historic Church 4124 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amer Heart Assn or Wounded Warrior Project
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved