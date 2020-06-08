FIGURA
Judith F Figura, age 83, passed away on May 29, 2020.
Judie was born in Chicago, IL. to the late Lucy (Strama) and Francis Behl. She graduated from the College of DuPage as a Registered Nurse and spent most of her career in Home Health Admin. and retired at 78 from BCBS. Judie was sweet, smart, and compassionate. She traveled the world with her sister, Jane, and made it her mission to collect angels as well as every gemstone known. She was also an avid reader, cat lover, and HSN shopper!
Judie is survived by her sons Mark and Scott (Maura), (Paul deceased); 6 grandchildren Nick, Taylor (Heather), Ashlynn, Alex, Carla, and Olivia; siblings Jane and Richard as well as nieces/nephew and aunt.
Funeral services will be held on June 15, 10:30 am at St Joseph's Historic Church 4124 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amer Heart Assn or Wounded Warrior Project
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Judith F Figura, age 83, passed away on May 29, 2020.
Judie was born in Chicago, IL. to the late Lucy (Strama) and Francis Behl. She graduated from the College of DuPage as a Registered Nurse and spent most of her career in Home Health Admin. and retired at 78 from BCBS. Judie was sweet, smart, and compassionate. She traveled the world with her sister, Jane, and made it her mission to collect angels as well as every gemstone known. She was also an avid reader, cat lover, and HSN shopper!
Judie is survived by her sons Mark and Scott (Maura), (Paul deceased); 6 grandchildren Nick, Taylor (Heather), Ashlynn, Alex, Carla, and Olivia; siblings Jane and Richard as well as nieces/nephew and aunt.
Funeral services will be held on June 15, 10:30 am at St Joseph's Historic Church 4124 Loretto Rd. Jacksonville. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amer Heart Assn or Wounded Warrior Project
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.