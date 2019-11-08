|
|
Ziegler
Judith Ford Burkey Ziegler passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at age 81. She was the daughter of Carolyn and Warren Ford of Reading, PA.
Judy attended nursing school at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. She married, became a loving mother and pursued a successful modeling career. Judy was an adventurous woman and made courageous life choices that took her to St. Thomas, where she met and married the love of her life, Ted Ziegler. Judy became Ted's secretary, partner, and first mate for 29 exciting years as they sailed the Caribbean. They founded Caribbean Construction Services on St. Croix, building and restoring nationally recognized structures. Damages in St. Croix incurred by Hurricane Hugo brought Ted and Judy to Florida to "begin again" in various business ventures. They made wonderful friends in their Fox Valley Community in Orange Park. Judy and Ted also transformed a historic Bank barn into a beautiful home and estate in Berks County, Pennsylvania where Judy grew up.
Judy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her loving heart and her kindness, thoughtfulness, and compassion for family and friends alike.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Ted and her beautiful daughter, Jodie Heydt (John) of Reading PA.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Burkey of Fleming Island, her sister, Kathy Harrel of Wayne, Pennsylvania and her sister-in-law, Beryll Ruth of Mohnton, PA. Judy is also survived by her stepchildren, Lisa Capper, Denise Witt, Julie Elms, Rebecca Minnix, Chris Ziegler, Tim Ziegler, Daniel Ziegler and 15 grandchildren, and nephews.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019