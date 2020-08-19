Hodges Adams
Judith Ann Adams (nee Hodges), 73, of Valrico, Florida, ended her struggle with cancer on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Judith was born to Randolph Joseph Hodges and Charlotte Louise Hodges (Doonan) on May 2, 1947 in Jacksonville, Florida. Born into a military family, Judy moved much as a child and developed a love of travel that she kept throughout her life.
Judith attended Nathan Bedford Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Florida. She found her true calling as a sorority house mother for the University of Central Florida chapter of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority where she worked until she retired in 2010. Judy was fully invested in the Greek community at UCF and dedicated herself to various charitable causes during her time there.
Judith is survived by her children Theresa Eastwood Davis (David Davis) of Valrico, Florida, David Jackovich (Jody) of Mesa, Arizona, Robert Jackovich (Sharina) of West Valley City, Utah and Brittni Rasmussen (Lucian) of Salt Lake City, Utah. Judy is also survived by her grandchildren Arianna Guzman, Melissa Dee Vargo, Kade Jackovich, Kody Jackovich, Robert "TJ" Jackovich II, Hunter Craig, Takoda Jackovich, Connor Rasmussen, Paige Rasmussen and Paris Rasmussen, great-grandchildren Skye Vargo and Connor Kirkland as well as her siblings Margaret Hanley (Gary) and Robert Hodges (Marcia).
Judith will be interred at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Riverview, Florida. A private memorial service will be held in the near future.
Special thanks to the staff at Rosecastle at Delaney Creek Assisted Living Facility for their loving care of Judy in her last years.
