Jandreau
Judith "Judy" Kathryn (Rains) Jandreau, 70+ of Jacksonville died on Thursday, 16 April 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. Judy was born in Joplin, Missouri (pronounced "Missouruh," per Judy!) to Raymond and Ophelia Voekl Rains and lived in Monett, Missouri, where she attended elementary through high school. After graduating from Monett High School, Judy attended Southwest Missouri State College, later renamed Missouri State University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech and Drama, and English.
Judy taught school in the Department of Defense Schools in Germany for several years, and upon her return to the U. S., moved to Northern Virginia where she taught English and coached drama at Gar-Field High School in the Prince William County School System from 1975-1991. After earning her Master of Arts in Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Judy transferred in 1991 as an English teacher to help open C.D. Hylton High School; within a few months, she was appointed an Assistant Principal at Hylton where she worked until her retirement in 2001. Judy served the school not only as an outstanding Assistant Principal but also as the "unofficial" events coordinator for visiting dignitaries, proms, homecoming festivities, academic workshops, regulation writer, etc. Throughout her professional career in Virginia, Judy touched and influenced the lives of many of her students and colleagues; in her personal life, she affected the lives of many who continue to cherish her friendship.
Judy and her devoted husband Jim loved to travel, to visit new and exciting places and then to share their experiences with friends. Living at their condo in Virginia Beach and later to the quieter life at The Bay on the Maryland Eastern Shore, provided them a beautiful place to call home, to host family and friends and to relax between travels. In 2014 Judy and Jim moved to Cypress Village in Jacksonville, Florida, where they became very active in their new community. They immediately fell in love with their new neighborhood, despite the occasion when Judy spotted the alligator in their backyard.
Judy is survived by her husband Jim and their three sons: Dereck Ayres of Springfield, VA; James (Stephanie) Jandreau of Cumming, GA; Joel (Cristen) Jandreau of Blacksburg, VA; grandchildren Coy, Lucas, Julianna and Carter Jandreau. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ophelia Voekl Rains.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at a later date at Cypress Village in Jacksonville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Judy K. Jandreau can be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research at Mayo Clinic in Florida. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224 or made online at www.mayoclinic.org/giving-to-mayo-clinic.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020