Judith Malcomb
1947 - 2020
Malcomb
Judith Malcomb of Jacksonville Florida surrounded by her daughters was called home to the Lord peacefully on July 9, 2020, at the age of 72 from a heart attack.
Born in Montgomery County Maryland, December 25th, 1947.
Survived and loved deeply by her brother Scott (Poolesville, MD), sister's Donna (Harrodsburg, KY), Sharon (Fairview, NC), 3 daughters Laura, Jennifer, Carrie and 6 grandchildren (Jacksonville, FL).
Judy was predeceased by her parents Robert and Nina Glover.
Judy retired from the city of Jacksonville with 35 years of service as an Environmental Lab Tech.
She was very active with her faith and enjoyed her time with the Southside Baptist Church. The most memorable activities she enjoyed were camping, hiking, and kayaking the great outdoors which included the Appalachian Trail and Alaska.
She will be missed by family, close friends, and her faith community.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
As an expression of sympathy and in loving memory of Judy, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 904-737-7171.
Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
