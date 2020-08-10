1/1
Judy Arlene Williams
Williams
Judy Arlene Williams, 71 of Duval County passed away on August 3, 2020, with her loving husband by her side.
Judy was born April 18, 1949, and was the daughter of John and Faye Martin. Judy worked for Wells Fargo Bank in the trust department for nineteen years before seeking retirement. Judy had a passion for kitty cats, cooking, designing jewelry, and vacationing in the mountains. Judy was a member and a volunteer at The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints.
Judy is preceded in death by her father, John Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Williams, his children, and her mother, Faye Martin.
Services will be held at Nassau Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. The graveside service will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. and is restricted to family only by the cemetery. The family would like you to meet and dine with them at 2:30 pm at 798 Chaffee Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32220.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints in memory of Judy Williams and mailed to 798 Chafee Road North Jacksonville, Florida 32220. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, Florida 32011. 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
