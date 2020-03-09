|
|
Wells
Judy J. Wells passed away on March 3, 2020, at Baptist Hospital Jacksonville. She was a published author and a well-known travel writer as well as a former reporter and columnist for the Florida Times-Union.
She is survived by her brother Alfred W. Wells, Jr, cousins Gloria C. Wells of Blue Ridge, GA, Moss Wells (Lori), and Jerry B. Wells (Jennifer) of Ormond Beach, their children Jennifer Wells Tanner, Johnathan B. Wells, and Joy M. Wells, Lynn Seay, Tracy Seay Raymond (Bobby) and Mason Seay of Atlantic Beach.
A memorial service will be held Friday the 13TH of March at 11:00 at the Orange Park Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity, Jacksonville.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020