Judy Longstreth
1951 - 2020
Longstreth
Judy Longstreth passed away July 27, 2020 at 69. Judy is survived by her husband, Wayne Longstreth; her mother, Josie Schiebler; her brother and sister, Bobby and Jeanie Austin. Judy worked for Bell South/AT&T and taught kindergarten at Dinsmore Elementary. A memorial will be planned later due to the pandemic. Please contact your local elementary school and volunteer time and money for their kindergarten programs in Judy's honor. George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street. Condolences may be left at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
