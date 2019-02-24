PRINGLE

It is with great sorrow we announce that Judy Perkins Pringle passed away on Sunday, February 10th, after a long and courageous battle. Judy leaves a void in her family's and friend's lives, which she filled with joy and laughter, even unto her last days. Born to Eleanor and George Perkins on April 17, 1946, in Jacksonville, Florida, Judy lead a life filled with family, friends, fun, and professional responsibilities. In the 1980's, Judy began a 30+ years insurance career that humbly started in a Sears store, but would eventually lead to her owning her own Allstate Insurance Agency in Neptune Beach, Florida. Although owning her own business was a great accomplishment, personally and professionally, she considered the birth of her son, Jonathan Pringle, to be her greatest accomplishment. To say she was immensely proud of Jonathan and his successes would be an understatement. She was also very happy when he met and married his wife, Melissa, as Judy considered Melissa to be the perfect partner for Jonathan's life pursuits. Judy also welcomed the addition of step-grandsons, Carson and Camden Calloway, with whom she bonded quickly and lovingly. Judy was popular among her family and friends, as she was often the life of the party. She was strong and spirited, blunt and subtle, fiery and loving… someone who could be referred to in bygone times as a "pistol." Judy eventually sold her agency, but continued on as a commercial agent until retirement, which she enjoyed to the hilt. Preceding Judy in death were her mother and father, Eleanor and George Perkins, and her brother, James Perkins. They are now forever united. Judy leaves behind many cousins and friends, too many to mention here. Besides Jonathan and Melissa Pringle, Carson Calloway, and Camden Calloway, she also leaves behind an uncle, Harold Penn, and her aunt, Barbara Tschannen, who was her aunt, second mother, and best friend.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a future date. Eternity Funeral Home is making the funeral arrangements.

