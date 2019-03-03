TAYLOR

Judy Richardson Taylor, age 77, passed away peacefully at the McGraw Hospice Care Center on February 22, 2019. Judy was born on Dec. 23, 1941, in Whiteville, NC to the late Van Valentine and Eva Mae Richardson. Judy lived in Burlington, NC until 1976, and then resided in Jacksonville, FL, forming deep and lasting relationships in both places. She was retired from the Jacksonville Electric Authority.

Judy was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was known for her deep faith and love of Jesus, loving spirit and great sense of humor. Judy's life exemplified patience, understanding, forgiveness and love, and her sweetness and kindness will never be forgotten. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Carrol Farris. She leaves behind her children: Eve Zellner (Bob), Suzanne Taylor (Paul); her one and only grandson: Kyle Findley; her nieces and nephew and their families: Karen Purvis (Steve), Lori King (Jimmy), and David Farris (Mandy); her special friends: Terrie, Marylyn, Diane, Laura, and June; her former husband, Ray Taylor; and her church family. Judy's family would like to thank the nurses, staff and caregivers at the McGraw Hospice Care Center for their care and support during her last days of life.

A Victory Service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 3pm, on March 17, 2019, at Arlington Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.