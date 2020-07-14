1/
Judy Zipperer Drummond
Drummond
Judy Zipperer Drummond, 68, passed away after a long and valiant struggle and went home to be with her Lord on July 13, 2020. Judy was born on August 30, 1951, in Jacksonville. She will be remembered for her determination and her fighting spirit.
Survivors are her mother LaVonne Sanchez; sons Antonio Rodriquez (Melissa), and Wilson Drummond; daughter Trisa Bryant; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers John Zipperer and Dale Zipperer; sisters Linda Zipperer and Debra Brady (Rick). There will be no service held at this time.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
