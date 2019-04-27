|
|
CARTER
Julia M. Carter, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on April 21, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11AM at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1824 Prospect Street. Mrs. Carter's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 27, 2019