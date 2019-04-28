MITCHELL

Julia Prewitt Mitchell, a 90 year old lovely southern lady, gained her own angel wings on April 20, 2019. Born December 21, 1928, one of the eight children of Clinton Jones Prewitt and Julia Elizabeth Abrams, she studied her Ancestry back to 1769 in St. Augustine and beyond after her nieces (Kathy Marsh and Patsy McCarty) provided the research. She was a 1947 graduate of Landon High then an executive secretary at Gulf Life Insurance; happily giving that up to marry the love of her life, John Mitchell, Sr. Julia thrived as a loving homemaker and stay-at-home mom, always available to volunteer at her children's schools, brownies, her sons sports, her husband's corporation, Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and for her family's projects. A dedicated sister, daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend to all, she delighted in guardian angels and her Catholic faith, having converted from Southern Baptist. She was predeceased by all her older brothers and sisters, her husband John Sr. after 63 years of marriage, and also her son John Mitchell, Jr. (MaryAnn). Julia is survived by one sister (Jeanette Trapp), her daughter Susan Mitchell Lee (George); 3 grandchildren Heather Eastham (Erik), Cole (Stephanie), Carly, and 3 great grandchildren (Knox, Harrison, Duke Eastham). The family will receive words of comfort from friends on Thursday, May 2 at 9:30 a.m. at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, FL, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Michael Larkin. A reception will immediately follow the Mass at the church. Interment service will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery, where Julia will finally join her husband again for eternity. Please, no flowers, instead consider Community Hospice.

Interment service will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery, where Julia will finally join her husband again for eternity. Please, no flowers, instead consider Community Hospice.