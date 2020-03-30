|
Julia Helen Senterfit was born on September 4, 1926 in Live Oak, Florida, and passed away on March 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was predeceased by her Husband, Ssgt. C. M. Senterfit. Julia is survived by her daughter, Janie S. Ade (William E. Ade – Deceased); Grandchildren, Andy Ade (Elizabeth) and Katie Ade (Kevin) both of Jacksonville, FL; Great Grandchildren, Drew Ade, Annabeth Ade, Shelby Morris. Julia (G.G.) was a woman of true substance, acting mostly as a single Mother while her Husband was stationed overseas during WWII & the Korean War. She worked diligently her entire life in male dominated industries, during WWII and after, with the Railroads and then in the HVAC field. She was a true caregiver of everyone who crossed her path. She had a mind, spirit & heart of gold and always put the wants and needs of others before her own. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was a kind and sweet soul who will be greatly missed by her Family and all that knew her. A private family-only Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31st at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make your donation to K9's for Warriors or any Charity that proudly supports the Men & Women of our Military and First Responders. Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home is serving the family.
