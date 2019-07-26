|
CHASSMAN
Chassman, Julian (Chip), 84, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2019.
Chip was born on July 6, 1935 in The Bronx, New York. Chip grew up in Mt Vernon, NY and graduated from Union College with a Bachelor's Degree in History in 1957. After college, Chip joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Chicago. After serving his country, he moved back to New York and met the love of his life, Margaret (Peg) Freedman, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
He went on to work as an account executive with Western Publishing Co. in both New York and Wisconsin. In 1974, Chip, Peg, and their two sons Peter and Bob moved to Jacksonville and started a Sir Speedy printing franchise that prospered for more than 20 years. A true entrepreneur, Chip and Peg later ventured into real estate, owning and managing numerous multifamily properties.
More important than Chip's resume is who he was. Chip was a loving, social person, with a tremendous sense of humor - he didn't take life too seriously. Chip enjoyed not only a good laugh but also making others laugh too. He adored and could not have been more proud of Peg, his two boys, and his granddaughter, Kendall.
Chip's loving personality also came through in his love of dogs. Chip never met a dog he didn't like or to whom he couldn't relate. All who knew Chip from his volunteer service at the Jacksonville Humane Society or who had ever seen him around dogs understood that about him. Fittingly, Chip's final moments came as he was volunteering at a dog adoption event.
Chip was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Rose Chassman, originally of Mt. Vernon, NY and later of Coral Gables, FL, and by his wife Peg of Jacksonville, FL, and infant son, Thomas. Chip is survived by his two sons, Peter (Nancy) of Houston, Texas, and Bob (Ali) of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Kendall; step-grandsons, Fernando and Patricio; and his dog, Viola.
The family will hold a memorial service for Chip at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow at the same location.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
