|
|
JOHNSON
Julian Eugene Johnson, Jr. (Bubba), 73, of Orange Park, Florida passed away on April 8th, 2020 peacefully in his sleep following years of surviving battles with cancer, organ transplantation, and the physical effects of a challenging life, well-lived. Born August 25, 1946, he was the son of the late Julian E Johnson Sr and Jean Wilson Johnson.
He was predeceased by his sister Karyn Johnson Hunt and is survived by his wife Aimee of 51 years; son Julian E "Trey" (Leigh) Johnson III; daughters Victoria "Tori" Johnson, Katherine Johnson and Alyssa Griner; his precious grandchildren, Preston, Collin, JAG, Lacey, Charlie, Gage and Drew; brothers Robert (Louise) Johnson, Glenn (Karen) Johnson, Gregory (Jennie) Johnson; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Bubba, a lifelong resident of the greater Jacksonville area, was involved in the business of asphalt paving and construction in Jacksonville for several decades. Based on his many engaging stories, he was operating equipment and driving trucks for the family business, Julian E Johnson & Sons, from as early as 10 years old. His passion for the business and working with his family led him to continue owning and leading asphalt paving businesses in Jacksonville up until his retirement.
His patriotism and enthusiasm led him to enlist in the US NAVY Construction Battalion, also known as the "Sea Bees". He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was proud of his service. Those years, plus nearly every other year he lived, ensured his family had a lifetime of stories, which he lovingly shared.
He grew up in the Catholic Church and remained a practicing Catholic throughout his life. He was a member of the parishes of St. Paul's Riverside, St. Matthews, St Catherine of Siena, and Sacred Heart. He attended Bishop Kenny High School and took great joy in playing Football and running Track for the Crusaders, as he detailed in some of his stories, and he thoroughly enjoyed time spent in later years at reunions of his class of 1964 plus those of his wife, brother and sister-in-law who were in the class of 1965.
In his adult life, he took joy in owning multiple automobiles and Harley Davidson motorcycles with an occasional boat thrown in. It was in this past time that he and his life-long love, Aimee, shared many memorable miles, smiles, and adventures on back roads, at car shows, and on the water. He was known to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle solo as far as the Blue Ridge Parkway and to take his family via boat on excursions as far as the Bahamas.
With the arrival of another generation, his focus changed from enjoying the road to traveling the road for his many grandchildren for time well spent with them watching their sports, attending Mass with them, enjoying quiet time, and simply being a wonderful grandfather known as "Papa".
The family would especially like to thank the Veterans Affairs health care system for ensuring a high quality of life for him and his family due to their extraordinary care of him, over the last many years.
The family intends to have a celebration of his life later when it is safe and appropriate for his friends and family to gather and fully honor his memory. No doubt, there will be many stories told.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St Vincent DePaul Society, St Paul's Conference, 224 5th St N, Jax Beach 32250.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020