Hamwey
Julianne Mills Hamwey, age 95, passed away peacefully early Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, FL. She was born in Archer, Florida on August 21, 1924, to Elizabeth and Walter Mills. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years Leon A. Hamwey, her parents, brother Ernest Mills, and great-granddaughter Reagan Driggers.
Julianne is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Driggers (Wayne) and Peggy Wilford, both of Fleming Island; three grandchildren Stacy Hill (Robbie), Wayne Driggers, Jr. (Laura), and Taylor Wilford; six great-grandchildren Alexandria Hill, Riley K. Driggers, Robert Hill, Tuck Driggers, Megan Driggers, and Avery Driggers.
Julianne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had many friends who were just like family and she loved everyone she met. She was a shining light and a perfect example of a Christian woman.
The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their love and care of Julianne's final hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs, 1107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043, 904-284-0814.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Memorial Park.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020