Julie Danese

Danese
Julia Otero Danese, 92, passed into Heaven Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 2, 1928 in Tampa, FL to Providencia & Modesto Otero, Sr. She is preceded in death by her brother, Modesto Otero, Jr. & wife Martha. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Louis Danes, Jr., 5 Children: Louis III, Dena Forrester, Richard (Cindy), Joseph (Beth), Jean Gray (Cliff), 8 Grandchildren: Jennifer Forrester (Fiancé Tony Sheppard), Joey Forrester, Stefanie Hall, Danielle Danese, Jessica Polimeni (Matt) Erica Mitchell (Darrell), Chelsea Danese and Josie Danese. 7 Great Grandchildren: Dylan Danese, Mason Hall, Tyler & Preston Polimeni, Grayson & Parker Thomas, Nathan Wilson. 3 Nephews: Victor, Anthony, and Brooks Otero.
Louis and Julie were high school sweethearts and graduated from St. Paul's High School in Riverside in 1947. They were married at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on August 13, 1949, by Fr. Joseph Corde. Julie went to work for Great Southern Trucking Company and Louis attended the University of Florida, to later return and help in the family plumbing business. Julie became a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in 1955. She had held every office over the years in the then "Ladies Guild." She also ran the Sister's Pool which was behind the old Academy and started a summer program with the Red Cross to teach the Parish and Mandarin children how to swim. Julie also helped in the "Thrift Store" which was housed in the old wooden schoolhouse. She and Louis had been many times, chairpersons for the Bazaars in the past. Julie worked with Louis in the family business, Danese Plumbing Company, and was regularly active with the PHCCWA – Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Women's Association, serving as past president.
She always dreamed of opening a boutique that would have "everything to do with the Bathroom." Her dream came true when she opened The Bath House Boutique right out of the plumbing company showroom, with embellished towels, shower curtains (the biggest selection in all of Jacksonville), padded toilet seats, specialty soaps and countertop accessories. Outgrowing the showroom, she then moved her business to the Mandarin Landing Shopping Center and purchased a lingerie shop and melded the two together to be Danese's Bath and Lingerie.
Upon her retirement, she has traveled and enjoyed her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. She will forever be in our hearts and will be deeply missed.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Friday, August 28th, from 5:00 to 8:30 pm at St. Joseph's Historic Church, 4214 Loretto Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am in the St. Joseph's Cody Center. Burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Afterward, the family will have a Celebration of Julie's Life gathering at their home on Julington Creek Road.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com
(904) 288-0025.
