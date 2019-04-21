Resources More Obituaries for Juliet Fuller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Juliet Kalman Fuller

Obituary Condolences FULLER

Juliet (Julie) Kalman Fuller, age 71, passed away on April 16, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. of cancer after a brief illness. Although she fought until the end, after it was discovered the cancer overtook her so rapidly that it could not be treated.

Juliet was born in Glendale, CA and raised in Redlands, CA, her hometown which has always held her heart. There she met her husband Barry at age 15; after living in Redlands for one year Barry's father and mother moved to Australia. They wrote to each other for several years before they lost touch, but they never lost the love which they shared. 20 years later, an old friend of both of them assisted to reestablish the lost connection; they married, and spent the next 36 years of their lives in happiness together. For those lost 20 years, Juliet kept the champagne glass from which they took their last sips of champagne together as 16-year-olds at his shipboard party before sailing to Australia, and it is now Barry's prized possession; each also kept the letters from the other, another treasure. While they had no children together, they share a child by Juliet's prior marriage, Jason Barrington Fuller, age 41, who lives in Sunnyvale, California, together with Jason's wife Nancy.

Juliet was truly one-of-a-kind, a leader in everything she did, blending the best of everything. She was the head majorette at Redlands High School, the first person at her high school to twirl a baton lighted on both ends with fire, the only person at Redlands High to have ever twirled fire with two batons simultaneously, earned straight A's throughout her high school career, was a California Life Scholar, was offered an academic scholarship to Cornell on the spot in her first interview, was runner-up in the Miss Redlands beauty pageant, was Class Secretary, was a cum laude graduate of Michigan State University, became the first woman hired into management by Hunt-Wesson, the first woman promoted by it, was promoted 4 times in rapid succession, managed the Southern California market (one of the largest in the Company), and was offered the position of National Sales Training Manager by the time she was 33. From that point on virtually all of her positions were those of Vice-President or Director of Sales and/or Marketing for all the companies she worked with. When she moved to Jacksonville to be with her husband Barry, among other positions she became a manager with Cellular One telephone company, then the largest cellular telephone company in the U.S., and in a nationwide management review finished number two in the company, it being rumored that number one was the owner of the company, Craig McCaw. She was truly one of those incredibly talented women who set standards and broke the glass ceiling for all working women who followed.

Juliet touched the lives of everyone she met in so many ways. She was the glue which held family, friends and classmates together. She was an inspiration and wise councilor to her friends. She was loving, compassionate, caring and giving. She had a smile for everyone, and was magnetically friendly. She was a remarkable woman who set a high bar for all who had the good fortune to know her. She will be sorely missed by many.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at The Burrage Mansion, Redlands, CA. at a date to be announced. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries