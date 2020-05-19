SMITH
SMITH - Julius Smith a resident of Middleburg, Florida passed away on May 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. Mr. Smith's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4-7PM at the CHAPEL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
SMITH - Julius Smith a resident of Middleburg, Florida passed away on May 17, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. Mr. Smith's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4-7PM at the CHAPEL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.