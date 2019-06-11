MERRITT

June Deloris Merritt, of Jacksonville, FL, died on May 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Douglas, GA.

She worked for the Waycross Probation Department for five years in Waycross, GA. She worked for D.R. Horton Homes selling Real Estate for many years in Jacksonville, FL. She was "Number One" in Real Estate for several years in Jacksonville. She was proud to win, "Number One in the Nation", in Real Estate with D.R. Horton Homes, in 2002.

She attended Celebration Church in Jacksonville, FL.

She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Merritt, mother, Ann Ezell, both of Waycross and grandmother, Rinda McDaniel of Waycross, GA.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy Brantley (Michael) Lee and Kristie Crews (Jeff) Stacy of Jacksonville, FL, son Dr. Lance Lamar (Monica) Brantley of Waycross, GA.

Six beautiful grandchildren are Brandon and Maegan Lee, Hannah, and Harper Stacy from Jacksonville, FL, and Blake and Cole Brantley from Waycross, GA.

One sister, JoAnn Youmans, one brother, Jerrelle Merritt, nieces, Lori Griffin, and Becki Youmans, aunt Johnnie Swain all of Waycross, GA and an aunt Helen Wills, of Bristol, GA.

A memorial service will be 2 PM Friday, June 14 at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy.., St. Augustine, FL, Pastor Perry Fruscella of FCCC in Jax., FL will be officiating.

