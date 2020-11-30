Holland
June Holland passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 20, 2020, with her daughter Jennifer and her sister Kaye by her side. At her passing, she was relieved of her long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Often affectionately called "Junie Moon" or "June Bug," June was an amazing person with a beautiful way of being. A beloved mother, sister, friend, and grandmother, she lived a good life…a happy life…a life full of the utmost love for her family, friends and memorable experiences.
Prior to her battle with Alzheimer's, June enjoyed traveling, golf, spending time with family and friends and serving at her church. Compassionate, highly spiritual and kind, she was passionate about helping others and did so any time she possibly could. All who knew her understood that she cherished music almost as much as she loved dancing. With or without music, June would dance at family gatherings—just one of the many facets of her spirited personality.
Born in Wilson, NC on May 16, 1939, June was Salutatorian of her high school class and was known for being smart, efficient, detailed and wise. She worked many years as an executive assistant at the University of North Florida, where she was named Employee of the Year in 1984. After retiring from UNF, she was employed in a similar capacity at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, where she earned a second retirement. Not one to sit still, she then went to work with her daughter, Jennifer, running the office at Holland Creative Services and taking a more active role in the lives of her grandchildren. She was a wonderful example of how to live and how to selflessly serve others.
June is predeceased by her brother, Howard. She is survived by her sisters, Shirley "Kaye" Behrens and Brenda Vanderpool (Chester); her children, John Holland (Kate), Jennifer Holland, and Jackie Weathers (Jim); her grandchildren, LJ Holland, Joshua Alderman, Amelia Alderman (Jason Gilliland), Lauren Alderman Joel (Lionel) and Benjamin Holland; her great-grandchildren, John Woolf Joel, June Rae Gilliland and "Tripp" Joel.
"If you can hear music, June is dancing close by."
