Jennifer, Jackie, Johnny and Shirley, my heart goes out to you and keeping you in my prayers!! I loved June and all of your family for a LONG TIME!! As a child I would love to see you all when you would come to see your grandparents on vacations!! I had the honor of going to Jacksonville many years ago and had lunch with June and Shirley!! Precious memories!! I will treasure all those wonderful memories of June!! She was a precious lady!!



Ann Johnson

Wilson, NC

