Mullis

June Mullis, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday July 18, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late John and Lois (McCall) Bowden. She was a member of Ocean Way Baptist Church, and a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School class of 1957. June was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all. She is preceded in death by her husband George W. Mullis, brothers, Johnny, Randy, and Michael Bowden and her great grandchild, Michael. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Avery and husband Robert, and Karen Adams and husband Mike; brother, Jimmy Bowden, sisters, Barbara Southard, and Donna Miller and husband, Buzz; grandchildren, Wayne, Amy, and Danielle; great grandchildren, Dylan, Michael, Brandon, Janelle, Blaine, Brielle, and Mason, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, with Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Interment will follow in Mandarin Cemetery Jacksonville. The family will receive friends on Monday July 20, starting at 10am at the funeral home.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 19 to July 20, 2019