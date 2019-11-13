|
|
Ponsell
June Greene Ponsell passed away at home surrounded by her daughters on November 10, 2019. She was a devout Christian woman and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years at Ortega Baptist Church. June was a long time member at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. She was a loving mother and wife. June had aspirations of being a writer, and as a young woman received a scholarship to Miami University. She instead chose to be a wife and mother. Her love of correct grammar was passed down to her daughters. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Thomas "Sonny" Ponsell, two sisters and one brother. June is survived by her daughters, Penny and Julie Ponsell.
A memorial service for June will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in June's memory to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, 119 W Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019