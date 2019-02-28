ALESCHUS

Justine Lillian Aleschus, 93, passed into the Lord's hands on February 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born and raised in New Brunswick, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred Lawrence. After graduating High School she attended Rutgers University then worked in NYC where she met her late husband, John Aleschus Jr.

Justine was a loving, charismatic and highly intelligent woman who distinguished herself in both her private and business life. As a pioneer in Long Island real estate for over 40 years she owned her own real estate firm, Justine Aleschus Realty. She was inducted into the Who's Who of Women in America and Who's Who in the World publications.

Besides raising a family and working full time she distinguished herself with her volunteer activities; Suffolk County Real Estate Board, Pres; Long Island Coalition for Sensible Growth, Pres; Nassau-Suffolk County Hospital Auxiliary, Pres; Nassau/Suffolk County Boy Scouts of America, VP; Suffolk County Citizen Police Academy; Jacksonville Beach Citizens Police Academy; Mayo Clinic Optical Shop; Cypress Village activities; and also as a Stephen's Minister with Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Always giving of her time and energy, her joy and love touched the lives of all she encountered.

Justine is survived by her daughters Jan (Dan), Kim (Gary) Gildersleeve, and Lauren (Mike); grandchildren Leah, Christopher, Michael, Jeremy, Kristin and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation, 6-8 pm, Friday March 1st at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville, FL 32250.

Church Service and Reception, Saturday, March 2 at 11am, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1423 Eighth Ave North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Entombment to follow at 1:30 pm at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, Florida 32233.

Flowers are welcome or Contributions may be sent to Bethlehem Lutheran Church at the above address.



"Grace and peace be yours in abundance" - 2 Peter 1:2



