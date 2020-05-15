Kafi Brosius
1978 - 2020
Brosius
Kafi left us 28 April 2020. She leaves behind her husband Abraham, son Jacob, daughter Izabel, mother Gail and sister, Ebony Simon, Pope and Sharon Wilson, father and mother-in-law. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, friends and associates were stunned by her passing. Loved and missed.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
