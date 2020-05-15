Brosius
Kafi left us 28 April 2020. She leaves behind her husband Abraham, son Jacob, daughter Izabel, mother Gail and sister, Ebony Simon, Pope and Sharon Wilson, father and mother-in-law. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, friends and associates were stunned by her passing. Loved and missed.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 17, 2020.