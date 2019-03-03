Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Annette Baker

Obituary Condolences

Karen Annette Baker Obituary
BAKER
Karen Annette Baker age 59, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was a beloved wife, a loving mother, a cool aunt, a caring sister, and a beautiful daughter. She leaves behind her husband Andy, her 3 kids Wesley, Casey, and Elliott, 4 grandkids Adriana, Hazel, Jacob, and Jaylen. She is also survived by her mother Pat, her brother Randy, and her sister Lisa. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed. She will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a much later date still to be determined. Rest in peace Karen your family loves you!

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.