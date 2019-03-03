|
Karen Annette Baker age 59, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was a beloved wife, a loving mother, a cool aunt, a caring sister, and a beautiful daughter. She leaves behind her husband Andy, her 3 kids Wesley, Casey, and Elliott, 4 grandkids Adriana, Hazel, Jacob, and Jaylen. She is also survived by her mother Pat, her brother Randy, and her sister Lisa. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed. She will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a much later date still to be determined. Rest in peace Karen your family loves you!
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 3, 2019