DAUGHTERY

Karen Ann Daughtery, 58, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. She was born October 4, 1960, and was raised in Jacksonville, Fl. She has served in the nursing community in Jacksonville for the last 38 years.

Karen was generous, compassionate, and had a heart of gold. She loved to travel, loved her family and loved spending time with her Niece & Great Nephews. She was especially well known for her love of Barry Manilow and her never-ending love and compassion for all animals! She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her Father, James Wesley Daughtery and Brother, Alan Boyd Daughtery. Survivors include her Mother, Frances Boyd Daughtery; Sister-n-law, Sandra Daughtery; Niece, Kelly Daughtery Rumbach and her husband Daniel; and great-nephews. Lucas & Ephraim Rumbach. She is also survived by several relatives in Hertford & Raleigh N.C. She is survived by and thankful for her incredible friends, Marion Smallwood Feeser and her husband Jim; Jean LeDell; Collen Sweeney; & Betty Jackson who have been her support system and continuously by her side for many years.

A graveside service will be held on Monday June 10, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Rd N, Jacksonville, Fl, 32225. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been made to The Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Please Sign the guestbook at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St Johns Bluff Road North is serving the family

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 7, 2019