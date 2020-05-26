Karen Jayne Swineford
Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Jayne Swineford, 63, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South. Burial will be in Chapel Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery. Born August 30, 1956, in Birmingham, Alabama to Bettye and Charles Smith, Mrs. Swineford died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Jacksonville. She was retired after over 20 years of service as a teacher with the Duval County Public School System. Survivors include her husband, Herbert Thomas Swineford; a daughter, Rachel Ashley Humig; two sons, George Joseph Humig and Michael Anthony Humig; a sister, Cindy Smith (Jaime) Basamot all of Jacksonville; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
