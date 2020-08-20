1/1
Karen Moles
1945 - 2020
MOLES
Karen Ann Moles left this world on Sunday, August 9th, and set sail on her eternal holiday with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ; surrounded by her loving family, who she loved unconditionally.
Karen was born on March 13, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her life was one of courage, strength, and determination as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She dedicated her life to helping and serving others as a nurse with compassion, comfort, and love. Karen's life was full of adventure and spontaneity. She was fortunate to travel around the world throughout her entire life. Above all, Karen lived for Jesus, family, friends, and church. She also had a very special place in her heart for her beloved dogs.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Dorothy Ziser, and brother and sister, Eugene and Joan. She is survived by the love of her life, Charles Edmond (her one and only "Boug"); her only daughter, Jamie (Timmy); 4 sons, Anthony (Samantha), Martin, Charles, and Matthew; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Ryan (Taylor), Hayley, Jordan (Jessica), Caitlin, James, Gigi, Addison, Elizabeth, Presley, and Emma Grace; and 4 great grandchildren, Easton, Lily, Maverick, and Beckett.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 29th at Riverside Memorial Park (7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205). Karen had a love for the color pink. In remembrance, her family will be wearing pink to celebrate, and welcome all to do so as well. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Karen's honor to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205 (904)781-9262, Please Sign the Guestbook @ www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
