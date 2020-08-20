MOLES
Karen Ann Moles left this world on Sunday, August 9th, and set sail on her eternal holiday with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ; surrounded by her loving family, who she loved unconditionally.
Karen was born on March 13, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her life was one of courage, strength, and determination as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She dedicated her life to helping and serving others as a nurse with compassion, comfort, and love. Karen's life was full of adventure and spontaneity. She was fortunate to travel around the world throughout her entire life. Above all, Karen lived for Jesus, family, friends, and church. She also had a very special place in her heart for her beloved dogs.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Dorothy Ziser, and brother and sister, Eugene and Joan. She is survived by the love of her life, Charles Edmond (her one and only "Boug"); her only daughter, Jamie (Timmy); 4 sons, Anthony (Samantha), Martin, Charles, and Matthew; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Ryan (Taylor), Hayley, Jordan (Jessica), Caitlin, James, Gigi, Addison, Elizabeth, Presley, and Emma Grace; and 4 great grandchildren, Easton, Lily, Maverick, and Beckett.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 29th at Riverside Memorial Park (7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205). Karen had a love for the color pink. In remembrance, her family will be wearing pink to celebrate, and welcome all to do so as well. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Karen's honor to the American Cancer Society
