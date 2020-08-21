Jackson
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Karen Senette Christie Jackson answered the role to ascend to rest with our Heavenly Father.
The Jacksonville, Florida native was born on September 5, 1954, the fourth of five children, to the late Joseph Parker Christie Sr. and Nancy Ellen Murray.
She was a proud graduate of New Stanton School (Jacksonville) and continued her education receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
In 1975, she married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Jackson, Sr. The two traveled the world as Mr. Jackson served our country in the United States Army.
Karen worked for the Federal Government as a Computer Scientist, working in the industry for 25 years before her tours supporting her husband's active duty service were over. After retirement, she returned home to work in her true passion of children and adult counseling.
In her ascension, she leaves to cherish her life and legacy, two sisters, two loving sons, and a host of grandchildren, family members, and friends.
The final farewell for Mrs. Karen Senette Christie Jackson will be held for the public on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073. (Please note that masks are required.) The funeral service will be live-streamed Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at www.bivensfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Mrs. Jackson's name to the Edith Marie Foundation.
