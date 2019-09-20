|
|
COGBURN
Karen Sue Pennywitt Cogburn, 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Karen was born on February 9, 1949, and raised in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents Alleyene and Herman Pennywitt, her brothers Harry and Tommy and husband of 44 years Randy Cogburn. Survived by her sister Phyllis Dougherty; 2 daughters, Angel Williams and Heather Noe; 7 grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, Mason, Blake, Celeste, Aidan and Drew; and son-in-law, Andy Williams; together with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a whole host of friends.
She attended Ortega Elementary, Lakeshore Junior High and Robert E. Lee High School class of 1967. She also attended Florida State College of Jacksonville.
Her participation in all reunions, luncheons, and any get-togethers was a highlight in her life. She loved gardening, RV traveling, painting, plays, visits with sister Phyllis and her favorite people called her Nana. Her world was her family and friends and we all felt that love.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, September 25th, at the San Marco Preservation Hall in Fletcher Park, 1652 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32207.
Accepting flowers on the day of the service at the Hall from 8:30 am to 9:30 am.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019