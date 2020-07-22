1/1
Karetha Bowens
BOWENS
Karetha Edwards Bowens a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on July 10, 2020 in St. Vincent's Hospital. Ms. Bowens was a former employee of Taylors BBQ and Memorial Hospital. Funeral Service will be held Sat. July 25, at 11AM at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road; Bishop Virgil Jones and Elder Virgil Jones Jr. Pastors, Rev. Darryl Edwards II, officiating. Ms. Bowens' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Fri. July 24, 2020 from 4-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Philippian Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
R.I.P LOVE YOU SEE AGAIN SOME DAY WHEN THIS LIFE IS OVER......
Elijah Brown
Family
July 23, 2020
May GOD bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Lorraine Cross-Wilson
Lorraine Cross-Wilson
