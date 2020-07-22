Karetha Bowens

BOWENS
Karetha Edwards Bowens a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on July 10, 2020 in St. Vincent's Hospital. Ms. Bowens was a former employee of Taylors BBQ and Memorial Hospital. Funeral Service will be held Sat. July 25, at 11AM at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Road; Bishop Virgil Jones and Elder Virgil Jones Jr. Pastors, Rev. Darryl Edwards II, officiating. Ms. Bowens' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Fri. July 24, 2020 from 4-7PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. Entombment Evergreen Cemetery.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com