Heaven received another angel! We are saddened to inform you of the passing into eternal life of Karim Musa Akel, 80, on August 5, 2020.
Karim was born in Ramallah, Palestine in 1940 and had a wonderful time there as a youth, often referred to as "Crazy Karim" because of how fun loving he was. He put formal education aside when he was 10 so that he could provide for his family… one can never have enough zayt u' zatar! Karim immigrated to the United States in 1960… starting off in Youngstown, Ohio with his father and then Lexington, Kentucky & finally to Jacksonville, Florida in 1983. He married the love of his life (Abla) in 1967 & has been married for over 53 years. He worked incredibly hard for over 60 years to provide for his family... from water meter reader in Palestine, to grocery store owner in Kentucky and then to become the best sandwich maker in Florida at his sandwich shop.
The word "Karim" means "generous" and he was always generous with his love, time & belongings to all of those he knew. He was fair, just & always gentle hearted.
Karim was predeceased in death by his dedicated parents, Musa Yacoub & Nabiha Akel, his fun loving brother, Sami Akel, his cool nephew, Lewis Sami Akel, and sweet niece, Sandy Akel. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Abla Elias Akel, his dedicated daughter, Mary J Akel, his incredibly bald sons, Musa (and Laura) Akel, Jacob Akel, Akel (and Michelle) Akel, his always curious grandchildren, Karim & Audrey Akel. He is also survived by his brother Adel (and Colleen) Akel, his sisters Siham (and Salem) Akel, Nuha Farah, Lucy Rafidi, his numerous cousins, nephews, nieces & his buddy Jim Beam.
Due to the current circumstances of COVID19, and out of caution and concern for everyone's safety, there will be no viewing or visitation. The graveside services will be limited to the immediate family only. We thank you for your understanding & prayers.
