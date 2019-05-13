Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
More Obituaries for Katherine Kitchens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine B. "Kathy" Kitchens


1954 - 2019
Katherine B. "Kathy" Kitchens Obituary
Kitchens
Katherine B. "Kathy" Kitchens, age 64, passed away May 10, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Kathy is the daughter of Cecil and June Ayers. She was born on May 28, 1954 in Lumberton, North Carolina. She worked for Landstar Trucking Sales in logistics. Kathy was a loving spouse, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother; she will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Carlton Kitchens; one son,Lee Kitchens (Nicole Williams); parents, Cecil and June Ayers; grandchildren Brandon Kitchens, Mallory Williams, and Terry Williams; and one sister, Wanda Ward (Charles).
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 14, 2019
