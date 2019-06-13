Carantzas

Katherine N. Carantzas passed away June 11, 2019. Kay was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 28, 1937 to George J. and Mary D. Nichols. She has been a resident of Jacksonville and a member of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church since 1953, where she devoted her time and heart to the betterment of the church and, most importantly, the choir. She was loved by all and an inspiration to those blessed to have known her. She lived her life with purpose, love and integrity. She loved being a mom and Yiayia.

In addition to her parents, Kay was predeceased by her husband Costa A. Carantzas, her brother John G. Nichols, her sister Peggy N. Condorodis and her sister-in-law Anastasia S. Nichols. She is survived by her daughter Tina C. Sarris (Tony), her son Anthony C. Carantzas, her daughter Maria C. Carantzas and her grandsons Kirin A., Devin A. and Ian K. Carantzas. She is also survived by her brother James G. Nichols, her brother-in-law Peter J. Condorodis and many nieces and nephews.

Trisagion service will be held Friday, June 14th at 7 pm and funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 1:30 pm at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church, 3850 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Jacksonville AHEPA Scholarship Fund or St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019