DempsMs. Katherine Demps (92) slept away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Homegoing Service at the family's request will be private. You may view the Livestream of the service at https://www.facebook.com/sarahlcartersfuneralhome/live/ on Sat., Oct. 24 at 10:00 am. Katherine will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 23 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL. Services from the Heart arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.