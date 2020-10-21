Demps
Ms. Katherine Demps (92) slept away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Homegoing Service at the family's request will be private. You may view the Livestream of the service at https://www.facebook.com/sarahlcartersfuneralhome/live/
on Sat., Oct. 24 at 10:00 am. Katherine will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 23 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL. Services from the Heart arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
