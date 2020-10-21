1/1
Katherine Demps
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Demps
Ms. Katherine Demps (92) slept away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Homegoing Service at the family's request will be private. You may view the Livestream of the service at https://www.facebook.com/sarahlcartersfuneralhome/live/ on Sat., Oct. 24 at 10:00 am. Katherine will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 23 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL. Services from the Heart arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved