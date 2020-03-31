|
|
Gallagher
Katherine "Kitty" Claire Gallagher, aged 92, of Liberty, South Carolina passed away on February 18, 2020, in her home attended by her granddaughter and caregiver Spirit Long. She was visited by many members of her family during her final days. Daughter of Thomas and Ola Marlowe, Kitty was born on March 22, 1927, in Jacksonville, Florida and was one of twelve siblings. Kitty married Daniel Gallagher in the summer of 1971 and they were married for 46 years until his passing. She is survived by her five children (James T. Long, John Stephen Long, Franklin "Paul" Long, Roger Dorian Long, and Karen Long) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kitty was a nondenominational Christian and lived a life defined by faith, love, and kindness. She was a passionate family historian, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and an active volunteer in her community. She loved animals and gardening and could always be counted on for a good storytelling session. She is missed deeply by all of her family.
A celebration of Kitty's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the Pickens County Humane Society at www.pchumanesociety.org
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020