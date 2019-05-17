Resources More Obituaries for Katherine Hinman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katherine Joan Hinman

Katherine Joan Hinman passed away on November 24, 2018, at her home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, after 94 years of life. Kay was born in Mt. Morris, New York to George and Sylvana Hinman on September 7, 1924, and shortly thereafter the family moved to Paris, France where Kay's father was the representative of the Hearst Newspaper organization. Kay attended schools in Paris and Switzerland, and upon returning to the United States, shortly before World War II, she entered Vasser College, graduating in 1945. While there, Kay met the love of her life who was attending West Point, but that relationship sadly never had the opportunity to flourish because of the war. After graduation from Vasser, Kay became a flight attendant with PanAm World Airways, enjoying flying on their international routes in the heyday of flying. Seeking a new experience, Kay joined the Navy as an officer and became an aviation meteorologist. After active duty of several years, she remained in the Naval Reserve and eventually retired as a Captain, having commanded several units and received the Navy Commendation Medal on several occasions.

After her active military service, she became a television weather personality when television was in its infancy, in Philadelphia, Jacksonville, and Oklahoma City. Kay eventually moved to the Washington, D. C. area where her parents were residing, earned her MBA degree from American University, and became actively involved in investing the family funds with her father. During this time she also obtained her commercial pilot's license and owned and flew several airplanes.

Kay moved to Jacksonville in the mid-1980s, after her father passed away and her mother moved into a retirement community, where she continued her involvement in investing, both in the stock market and in oil and gas ventures, and in a number of small airlines and air transport companies. One of those was the forerunner of Air Florida. Kay also invested in and was involved in a non-profit charitable venture in Costa Rica. In later life, her investing continued until her death but was more passive.

Kay is predeceased by both of her parents and is survived by a number of cousins and their children, all of whom she considered as her family.

A Celebration of Life was held earlier in Jacksonville at the Moorings, where she had resided for thirty years, and there will be a graveside service at the Mt. Morris Cemetery in Mt. Morris, New York, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with military honors. In lieu of flowers and to honor Kay, donations may be made to the K- 9's for Warriors at K-9's for Warriors, 114 Camp K-9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, where Kay had in later life become involved by sponsoring three companion dogs for our Veterans.

